The Managing Director of Prudential Bank Limited, John Kpakpo Addo, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to the growth and development of local businesses in the country.

Mr. John Kpakpo Addo said this at the official commissioning of the first Ghanaian-owned and Ghanaian-flagged marine vessel, MV Flat Confidence, at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region.

In his comments, John Kpakpo Addo, said the bank’s belief and confidence in the capacities of local businesses remain steadfast.

“A key commonality between Prudential Bank and Flat C Marine Offshore Ltd is our “Made in Ghana” label. Prudential Bank is a wholly owned homegrown Ghanaian Bank and likewise Flat C is a wholly owned Ghanaian business and that makes us a good team. As a Bank, our belief and confidence in the capabilities of local businesses have never wavered and we continue to strive to provide the needed financial resources to build and develop our local businesses to grow the Ghanaian economy,” he said.

“We are particularly excited about this occasion because of our time-honored association with Flat C Marine Offshore Ltd and the context within which this momentous achievement has taken place,” Mr John Kpakpo Addo added.

The MV Flat Confidence vessel, which docked at the Takoradi Naval Base on Monday, November 5 is meant to support offshore activities in the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

The vessel was acquired by Flat C Marine Offshore Limited with funding from Prudential Bank and Absa Bank, following a long-term contract granted by Tullow Ghana to the company.

When fully operational, the 71-meter long and 19-meter-wide MV Flat Confidence vessel will be in the Western region of Ghana and will support the work of Tullow Ghana’s two FPSOs – Kwame Nkrumah and John Evans Atta Mills.

The vessel is an Offshore Supply Ship with a carrying capacity of 1596 deadweight tonnage(DWT) and her current draught is reported to be 5 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 70 meters and her width is 19.05 meters.