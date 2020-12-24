The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank AsieduBekoe, popularly called Protozoa has embarked on a ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to show appreciation to the constituents for voting massively for the NPP in the recently held elections.

Protozoa promised the constituents that the NPP government led by its re-elected President, Nana AkufoAddo and the MP, Madam Lydia SeyramAlhassan will do anything within its powers toincrease developmental projects in the constituency.

Protozoa embarks on a ‘Thank You Tour’ at Ayawaso West Wuogon

He said the constituent’s endorsement of President Akufo-Addofor another four years means the approval of the President’s good policiessuch as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO etc.

Giving a piece of advise to theNDC, Protozoa urged the protestors to go about their protests in a civil manner and not to be violent or cause chaos in exercising their constitutional rights.

He said although the NDC is exercising its constitutional rights, no amount of protests can change the verdict since Ghanaians have already chosen a leader.

Protozoa further urged all NPP supporters not to relent in campaigning but must continue to preach the good works of the NPP for victory in 2024.