The running mate of the NDC’s flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyernang, will from today, October 5 begin a campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

In a statement issued by her campaign team, Prof Opoku-Agyemang is expected to interact with traditional authorities, religious leaders, and some civil society organizations during her 5-day tour.

The former Education Minister is also expected to visit the Asuogyaman, Lower, and Upper Manya Krobo, as well as the Yilo-Krobo and Okere constituencies.

Other places she will be touring including Abirem, Atiwa East. Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam Adoagyiri.

She is being accompanied by a host of NDC executives including former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia and former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.