The running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang met with a group of youth and professional groups in Kumasi on October 19th, 2020.

The groups comprised of members from GNAT and NAGRAT, Persons with disabilities, Progressive intellectuals, Lawyers Health workers, Menzgoldvictims, among others.

The vibrant group were energized and excited to engage with Professor Opoku-Agyemang.

A speaker on behalf of the group, Dr Yarhands Arthur, expressed appreciation to the NDC for reaching out for input from Professional groups during the crafting of their Manifesto – The People’s Manifesto.

He entreated the audience to support the NDC in the upcoming elections.

Another speaker, Dr Yaw Opuni, lauded the record of the NDC in the health sector and expressed confidence in the ability of John Mahama to deliver again.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang finally addressed the audience and thanked them for their warm and energetic welcome.

She recounted the NDC’s laudable track record over the years and also emphasized that there is much work to be done even beyond the election.

She mentioned that the essence of an election is to change the face of the country positively.

She appealed to the audience to vote for the NDC and encouraged them to support the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate, Eric Asibey.

She thanked the audience for their presence, reception and kind attention.

Below are some photos of the meeting: