Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana has said that the Electoral Commission (EC) erred in directing the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to submit their proposed electoral reforms to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).



Professor Gyampo said IPAC is not the right forum for a political party to present its proposals to.



“EC must receive it first then it can send it to IPAC. It is not the right directive to the political party,” he said on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, August 12.



He added: “IPAC is not a legally binding body, has no law backing. It is not the right directive to the NDC. It is a misdirection.”



The EC has directed the NDC to submit all their electoral proposals to the IPAC.



The EC said they do not deal with individual political parties, rather it is the IPAC that does that.



“We don’t deal with individual parties, and IPAC is designed to promote multi-party views, so IPAC is the right forum for such discussion.



“So we responded to their proposals and asked the party to bring it to IPAC,” the elections management body said.

























