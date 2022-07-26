Producer Hammer comes under fire for promoting four Ghanaian musicians

Veteran music producer Hammer has been lambasted by some music lovers and industry gurus after he made a post pushing a crop of the new school of musicians.

The producer, according to his captions, urged Ghanaians to render unconditional support to the new breed because the music baton has been successfully passed onto them.

The post had images of Amaarae, Black Sherif, Kidi and the Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh.

He wrote: I see the baton has transferred successfully and this new breed all have an international presence. I can proudly say our industry has made progress despite our many hurdles. A rose gradually growing out of concrete. Let’s render unconditional support and help the new school steer the future of our music. Good luck

Shortly after Hammer made his assertion, some industry players attacked him for not being fair to pacesetters, who are still active in the music industry.

One Facebook user, Prince Atta Owusu Junior, told Hammer: You are being selective Da Hammer! There are many out there who are on the same level or even higher than these! I beg to differ!

Another queried the producer: But legend, you didn’t include Kuami Eugene.

One comment about Kuami Eugene came up again thus: Where’s Kuami? You can’t eliminate Kuami from the top artistes in Ghana. Don’t forget, he just won artist of the year just the last two years.

One of Hammer’s fans, Yung Barrista also had this to say: It is unhealthy and uncalled-for when some of you who ought to know better engage in this petty discriminative crusade. Which baton sir? Is this extract by an extension benching the supposed ‘baton holders? Oh! Yes! These new breeds need our maximum support and their recent international exposure can not be underestimated, but let’s do that at the expense of our big guys who are certainly hoisting the flag of Ghana in their little way. Our industry is suffering today because some of you failed awfully to put the right structures in place when you had the mileage.

On Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Mr Logic also disagreed with the music producer’s gesture because “there is no baton when it comes to music.”

Mr Logic said Hammer is a pillar in the music space, and such opinions don’t have to come from a person of his calibre.

But reacting to statements from his critics on the same Daybreak Hitz show, Hammer said his post has been taken out of context.

According to him, he is calling for support for every new breed and not necessarily the four people he posted.

“I didn’t make the collage myself, and that is not what I actually meant. If you pay attention to my caption, you will know I am talking for everyone.

“Let’s not look at that picture… it is not these four people… Lasmid, Vanilla, King Promise, all of them are part. I am not petty, I go beyond that, and I support anyone. When someone is unfair… I am the first to speak. I have even supported artistes I have not met,” he explained.

