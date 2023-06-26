The Supreme Court says the practice where public service workers are directed to ‘proceed on leave’ should be a thing of the past.

“Being a constitutional right, it was not within the contemplation of the framers of the constitution that leave should be used as a form of punishment to get rid of unwanted workers and public service officials from their positions. We direct that the mantra ‘proceed on leave’ should from today be a thing of the past in this jurisdiction.”

This conclusion of the court is contained in its detailed judgment in the case filed by civil society organisations, Ghana Centre for Democratic Governance and eight others challenging President Akufo-Addo’s directive to the Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo, to proceed on leave.

The court, it would be recalled, described the move as unconstitutional.

It, however, deferred the release of its full judgment.