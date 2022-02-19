The MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has accused the NPP leadership in Parliament of forgery in its quest to probe the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

According to the MP, to ensure the NPP attains its objective, the party has appended false signatures of its legislators, who have no knowledge of the motion.

Mr Nartey George has described this alleged act as an “absolute aberration.”

“The NPP leadership in Parliament is an apology….Now they are faking their members’ signatories in Parliament to useless motions? How low can it get? Smh (Shaking my head),” he quizzed.

His comment comes after the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim in an interview with JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, disclosed that two out of the four NPP MPs who filed a private member’s motion to probe the death of the late President have denied assenting their signature to the said motion.

The two are MP for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Nii Noi Nortey.

According to Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, they have demanded that their names be expunged from the motion.

“You were there when I asked the Honourable MP, Nii Noi, who categorically stated that he has no knowledge of the motion and therefore they’ve written to their leadership to take their names out of that motion and before I spoke to Nii Noi, I called Honourable Davis Ansah Opoku, the MP for Mpraeso, he also was categorical that he has no knowledge of such a motion and that somebody used their names [he and Nii Noi], ” he said.

On Thursday, a group led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.

The Minority has however condemned this move insisting that this is a ploy by government to take the attention of Ghanaians away from the pertinent issues in the country.