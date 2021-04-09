Seven suspects, who escaped from cells at the Zenu-Atadeka District Police station in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, have been rearrested.

Six of them have been convicted by the Ashaiman Circuit Court on their own plea, a statement signed by Acting Public Relations Officer of Tema region, Stella Dede Dzakpasu, said.

“The Tema Police Regional Command is making all efforts to re-arrest the remaining five suspects and calls on the public to assist,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: