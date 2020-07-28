Former Ghana striker, Prince Tagoe, has hailed the appointment of CK Akonnor as the head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Akonnor has has been at the helm of the Stars’ technical team since Kwasi Appiah’s appointment ended in December last.

The former Hearts of Oak striker, who was famously known as ‘Prince of Goals’ has endorsed the appointment of the former Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC and Ashgold coach, describing it as the best choice for the country.

Prince Tagoe, Ghana (Photo by Mike Egerton – PA Images via Getty Images)

“When I heard about the appointment of CK Akonnor, I was very happy,” he told Joy Sports.

“I know him personally and I have been to his house several times. He is a disciplined man and playing in Germany is a plus.

“I don’t think he will be shy of any player because he has played to the highest level and for me, he is the best choice for us as a football country.

“I will only urge Ghanaians to offer their support and I know CK Akonnor to succeed,” he added.

The 45-year-old has been tasked to win the next edition of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) and qualify the country for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Akonnor is assisted by David Duncan.