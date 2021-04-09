While primarily known for his marriage to the Queen, Prince Philip was an extraordinary figure in his own right.

He was born into the turmoil of inter-war Europe and became a naval officer, who was decorated for heroism in World War II.

Philip’s life was dramatic from the outset. The nephew of Greece’s King Constantine I, the Prince of Greece and Denmark was born in 1921 on the dining room table of a villa on the Greek island of Corfu.

He was forced into exile just 18 months later, when the Greek monarchy was overthrown by a military revolt.

His family’s experience shaped Philip’s later desire to modernise the British royal family, in the hope that they would seem more relevant to the Queen’s subjects.