Prices of hair extensions up as festive season nears

Wig dealers in Ghana have decided to increase the prices of their products this Christmas season due to the inflation bug that has hit the country.

They say the rate of inflation has forced them to increase most of the prices of wigs for ladies this festive season.

JoyNews’ visit to the Makola market indicated that most ladies had gone to the wig shops to purchase their hair extensions for a new look this Christmas but came out disappointed as most of them could not afford to buy them.

One particular lady budgeted for a GHC₵22 wig for normal braiding but could not afford three packs since the price has shot up to GHC₵32 for one.

Disappointed as she was, she bought two and decided to come back for the extra one.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Maame Esi Thompson on Living Standard Series, she said, “it is ₵32 for one but I bought some last month and it was ₵22. I budgeted for ₵22 so I will buy two and will come back for the extra pack later. Whatever they will do, we are inside.”

One wig dealer, Felicia Otoo who diverted her clothing business into wig sales six years ago expressed her grievances on how she has lost most of her customers after she was compelled to increase her wig prices due to dollar and inflation rates.

“The villagers always come to buy in November, then the city ladies do their shopping in December but this year, the village customers never showed up and I suspect the transport fares are too expensive,” she said.

Many ladies have creative thoughts about how to style their hair for this Christmas festivities but the prices do not fit their finances.

Amidst the economic hardships, it appears beauty is also becoming expensive.

Felicia Otoo said ladies who could not afford the ultra-type of wig which costs GH ₵1000 and above for the premium will have to settle for lower-grade hair extensions.

“Someone bought two bundles for as much as GH₵1000. The longer it is, the higher the price. She bought about 32 inches. One bundle is almost about GH₵400.”

“At first, you could get a wig for GH₵30 but it is now GH₵50. This is as a result of the dollar rates. The human hair double blond used to be GH₵300 but now it is over GH₵700 so these days people prefer ultra and easy braid and lashes,” an attendant at one of the wig shops, Pokua explained.