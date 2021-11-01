The Northern Regional Chapter of the Sachet Water Producers Association of Ghana is set to increase price of the product in the region due to high cost of production.

The Association hopes to announce the new price from November 4, to help members meet the cost of production and improve the quality of the product.

Accordingly, the price of a bag of sachet water would sell at GH¢3.50.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Association, Mr Nuhu Sualisu, said, “the high cost of materials needed in producing sachet water is gradually forcing our members out of business, hence the need for the increment in order to meet the cost of production and serve our clients effectively.”

Mr Thaddeus Kofi Abeka Yarney, a sachet water producer in the Tamale Metropolis, said the increment was necessary as the high cost of materials for production has forced many of their members out of business and brought untold hardship to families and their dependents.

Meanwhile, the Association has embarked on industrial strike to drum home their concerns.

Mrs Alhassan Sumaya, a sachet water vendor, said the current strike by the producers would affect her business, which is her only source of income.

“We need to come to agreement with the producers such that we will not all be affected by their actions,” she said.