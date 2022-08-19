SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 2 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 20 to Monday 22 August 2022.

The top clash from Serie A in this round sees Atalanta welcome AC Milan to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on the evening of Sunday 21 August. La Dea ensured a difficult campaign last season, missing out on the UEFA Champions league, but they will be eager to prove that they are re-energised this term and nothing could make a stronger statement than beating the Scudetto title holders.

“We have to make up for last season,” admitted manager Gian Piero Gasperini. “We did not meet the expectations people have come to think of when Atalanta is spoken of. We have talented players and a hunger to prove that we belong back in the elite of European football.”

Internazionale, meanwhile, will chase three home points when they welcome Spezia to the San Siro in the pick of Saturday’s matches – which also sees Lazio away to Torino, Udinese hosting Salernitana and Sassuolo facing Lecce.

“We have enjoyed good preparations for the season, now it is time to show our mentality and put into place our methods through the course of the season,” said Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi.

Sunday, aside from Atalanta v Milan, also brings an intriguing clash between Napoli and newly-promoted Monza. The latter club is managed by Giovanni Stroppa, who has admitted that his team will have to step up their game for the top-flight challenge of Serie A.

“We have always said that Serie A is another sport for us. Let’s face this sport different from the one we faced until a month ago,” said Stroppa.

The round wraps up on Monday 22 August with Roma hosting Cremonese and Juventus travelling to Stadio Luigi Ferraris for a clash with Sampdoria, who are hoping to upset their highly-regarded visitors.

“We will do all we can to claim a victory against a quality opponent like Juve,” said Samp manager Marco Giampaolo. “It will of course not be easy, but we will have the support of our fans and a self belief.”

Serie A broadcast details, 20-22 August 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 20 August

18:30: Torino v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Udinese v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

20:45: Internazionale v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Sassuolo v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 21 August

18:30: Empoli v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Napoli v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Atalanta v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Bologna v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

Monday 22 August