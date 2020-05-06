The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has described as false former Mahama’s claims that, Ghana ranked first in Africa during his tenure.

The former President said, “according to Reporters Without Borders, during my Presidency, Ghana became the country with the highest levels of press freedom in Africa.

At the time, we were ranked number one out of 54 countries in Africa. We placed 23rd on the global ranking among 180 countries.

But Mr Braimah wrote as response to the former president said he was given a wrong information on the matter.



He said in a post on Facebook that “President Mahama was given wrong ‘Apor’ on Ghana’s Press Freedom Rankings. His claims were false“.

