The Government is rebuilding its healthcare system, making it more efficient and effective.

President William Ruto said the new system will be less burdening and people-centred.

He noted that it will be progressive, responsive and sustainable.

“Kenya’s will be a shining example to the world,” he added.

The President pointed out that the medical care system will be supported by a strong team of motivated, amply-equipped and adequately-trained health workers.

He maintained that it is the Government’s plan that every Kenyan has access to quality care when they need it, without a strain on their income.

President Ruto made the remarks on Friday during the celebrations to mark the 60th Mashujaa Day at the Kericho Green Stadium, now Wilson Kiprugut Stadium.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola Tete Antonio, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his spouse Dorcas Rigathi and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi were present.

Others were speakers Moses Wetang’ula (National Assembly), Amason Kingi (Senate), Chief Justice Martha Koome, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs.

The Head of State said efforts had been made in 2003, 2013 and 2018 to achieve the Universal Health Coverage with minimal success.

“That is why we identified healthcare delivery as one of the core pillars of our Agenda.”

He added that several commitments had been made to ensure the delivery of this grand plan.

They include the provision of a fully-financed primary healthcare, the installation of a digital health management information system and the setting up of a fund for improving medical facilities.

He said every Kenyan will have a Social Insurance Fund Card.

This, he went on, will give Kenyans access to health services regardless of their income.

“Access to healthcare will no longer be pay-based; it will be informed by the health needs of every Kenyan,” he said.

The President argued that Kenyans will also enjoy medical care services at Levels I, II and III facilities for free.

In the new reforms, Kenyans will also have a say in the running of these facilities.

“In your villages, you will have a committee that will participate in their management and ensure that they are equipped.”

He said public health facilities will have financial autonomy to ensure better utilisation of funds.

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government’s development agenda was on course.

Great strides, he observed, have been made in agriculture, education, housing and the digital superhighway.

