The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has said the Presidency will not issue any further response to allegations and issues raised by the ex-Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu on Monday announced his resignation from office as Special Prosecutor citing many reasons including interference in his work by the President.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a nine-page-40-paragraphed response, signed by his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said he was hopeful that the statement of facts would settle allegations and issues raised in Mr Amidu’s letter.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, in a Facebook post, stressed that “the statement put out by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, which was addressed to the former Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, will be the ONLY statement from the Presidency on this matter.”