Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has introduced another premium beverage, Corona Beer, into the Ghanaian market.

The company says the beer which has 4.7% alcohol will become another premium beverage Corona Beer introduced into the Ghanaian market.

Producers say all one need is a wedge of lime and a bottle of Corona to disconnect from stress and have a blast.

Head of Marketing for Accra Brewery PLC, Chuka Nnaobi explained that “we are here to launch ‘La cerveza mas fina’, meaning the finest beer in Spanish corona beer.”

Mr Chuka was speaking at the sidelines of the launch event at the Balla Sun Beach in Accra on Saturday, October 29.

“Globally, corona beer is the premium beer in the world. So we said why don’t we bring it to Ghana? Ghanaians love fine taste. Corona invites consumers to connect to your essential nature,” he said.

The programme was attended by stakeholders, consumers and influencers alike who had a great time.

They were treated to music from The Kentos Band who thrilled the premises with their performances all through the night.

Managing Director of ABL, Galo Rivera also touted the freshness of the product.

He was confident that the Ghanaian reception to Corona beer will continue to grow.