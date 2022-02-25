SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 27 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 February 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches in this curtailed round (due to the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 27 February) sees Everton welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

The Toffees have endured a tough campaign and parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez last month, before installing Premier League legend Frank Lampard as their new boss. The former England international midfielder knows that the Citizens will be tough opponents, but he is determined to make Everton a relevant force again.

“I understand in the short term the job is to improve our league position,” said Lampard. “In the long term, it is clear it is a club with big ambition, big history, a huge fanbase and a desire throughout to improve. There is a lot of work to be done but I am very proud to be given this opportunity to be at the front of it.”

The weekend’s Premier League action opens on Friday night with Southampton hosting Norwich City, while Saturday’s early kick-off is a potential thriller between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, with the tactical battle between respective managers Marcelo Bielsa and Antonio Conte set to be one that gets the football purists purring.

Saturday also features Manchester United at home to Watford, with the latter club recently handing over the reins to veteran Roy Hodgson in the hope that he can get them out of relegation trouble.

“It’s [avoiding relegation] more than possible. I wouldn’t have accepted the challenge had I not believed we could help the club stay in the Premier League,” said the 74-year-old, who replaced Claudio Ranieri at the helm of the Hornets.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating and it’s important the players react well and they can produce the level of performances that are going to be necessary. This league, in terms of relegation, is a dogfight.”

Finally, Sunday’s lone league match sees West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers meet at the London Stadium in a key clash for the fight for European qualification.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 25-27 February 2022

All times CAT

Friday 25 February

22:00: Southampton v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 26 February

14:30: Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Brentford v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

17:00: Crystal Palace v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

17:00: Manchester United v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Everton v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 27 February

16:00: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Postponed due to Carabao Cup Final: