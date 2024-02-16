The power and the pace of the Premier League will feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 25 action set to be played from Saturday 17 to Monday 19 February 2024.

The ‘game to watch’ for this round of Premier League action comes from the Etihad Stadium on the evening of Saturday 17 February, as Manchester City welcome Chelsea. The teams played out an incredible 4-4 draw when they met at Stamford Bridge in November, with Citizens boss Pep Guardiola acknowledging the challenge of taking on the Blues.

“Every season when I came to Stamford Bridge, it was tough and when I came with Barca and Bayern, it was always really, really tough,” said the Spaniard. “It’s football and you should always give credit to your opponent – and our opponent was really good.”

The round opens on Saturday afternoon with Brentford looking to upset Liverpool at the Community Stadium in western London, though the Reds will be powered by the determination to give manager Jurgen Klopp a huge send off – given that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

“The outside world doesn’t see that, that’s good, so you go until as long as we have to go, but then you need a break,” said the German. “In this case, you need to go to the petrol station. That’s exactly what I know I have to do, but nobody has to worry until the end of this season, I know that I will be fine until then.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal face a potential banana skin away to Burnley, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will tackle his former team when Bournemouth come to St James Park, and the round closes with a key match on Monday night between Everton and Crystal Palace – two teams looking to avoid relegation from the top flight.

In between, Luton Town will welcome Manchester United to Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters sure to make life as difficult as possible for the Red Devils, who have looked a ‘soft touch’ away from home this season and are struggling to find the same kind of consistency they enjoyed in the 2022-23 campaign.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 17 February

14:30: Brentford v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Burnley v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

17:00: Fulham v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Newcastle United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Nottingham Forest v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:30: Manchester City v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 18 February

16:00: Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Luton Town v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 19 February

22:00: Everton v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2