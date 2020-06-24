English Premier League clubs have entered the race to sign Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid this summer.

Salisu, 21, has been a star in the ongoing La Liga campaign.

Reports suggest Manchester United and Everton are battling to sign the centre back after his move to French Ligue 1 side, Rennes, collapsed.

Salisu is reported to have said he prefers to play in the Premier League next season.

The enterprising youngster is also being monitored by Atletico Madrid.

Salisu has a release clause of £10.8million and has a contract with Real Valladolid until 2022.

He tops the list of LaLiga defenders for the most clearances with a whopping 136 already this season.

Newcastle United and Norwich City have also been linked to the centre-half.