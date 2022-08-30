SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 5 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 30 August to Thursday 1 September 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this first midweek round of the season sees Liverpool and Newcastle United meet at Anfield on the evening of Wednesday 31 August. The rivalry between the Reds and the Magpies is rooted in two classic 4-3 thrillers from the mid 1990s.

The Merseyside club has dominated their recent meetings (Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against their North East counterparts), but Newcastle’s improvement through the course of 2022 means they can head to Anfield with confidence of at least competing with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“We are far from the finished product,” admitted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. “But we have definitely made major strides forward. This season is about stretching our limits and continuing to improve both on and off the pitch as a club.”

The midweek action gets underway on Tuesday with a London derby between Crystal Palace and Brentford, and also features Fulham hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea taking on Southampton at St. Mary’s, and a potential thriller between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road.

Wednesday sees Manchester City welcome newly-promoted Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal will hope Gabriel Jesus continues to shine in the red of the Gunners when they welcome Aston Villa to the capital.

“I feel like I’m back to being the Gabriel from before,” Jesus said. “Thinking that I am the number 9, that I’m there to finish, to help, not to only score goals as well. I’m back. As I’ve said before, I’m a little bit like a ‘Varzea’ player. I’m not a robot that stays put, I move, I want to fight, want to compete.”

The round also features West Ham United hosting Tottenham Hotspur for another London derby, as well as a lone clash on Thursday 1 September when Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium. The Foxes will hope for a repeat of their thrilling 4-2 home win over the Red Devils from last season.

Premier League broadcast details, 30 August – 1 September 2022

All times CAT

Tuesday 30 August

20:30: Crystal Palace v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:30: Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Southampton v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Leeds United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 3

Wednesday 31 August

20:30: Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

20:30: Arsenal v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:30: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3

20:45: West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Liverpool v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Thursday 1 September