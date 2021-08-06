A pregnant woman, believed to be in her 30’s, has been killed, her baby has also been removed with one leg chopped off at Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region.

Witnesses, who spoke with Adom News’ reporter Kofi Adjei, said the deceased is not known in the community.

According to them, they found the lifeless bodies of the pregnant woman and her baby swimming in their own pool of blood, an incident that has left them scared.

“We found her lying on the side of the street with her baby lying besides her this morning. As to how and when the incident happened and who is responsible we cannot tell, but we see that her head has been smashed as well with her placenta and other organs out as well. We are waiting on the police to come beacuse this is very strange” they said.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Ekumfi Akwakrom Electoral Area, James Entsie, appealed to Ghanaians who have not seen their pregnant family to come to Essakyire police for identification.

“The woman is not known in this area so we are calling on anybody who cannot find their pregnant relative to come to Essakyire police for identification,” he appealed.

