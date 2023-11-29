A tragic collision on the Sunyani-Drobo Road has resulted in the loss of six lives, including a pregnant woman, as reported by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The accident involved a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Astra.

According to a Facebook post by the GNFS on Wednesday, November 29, two individuals were rescued from the devastating incident.

“Fire Service Rescuers from the Berekum Fire Station bravely responded at 1132 hours to a devastating accident involving an Opel Astra cab (GT 5597-12) and a Toyota Corolla car (AS 150-22).”

“The collision which occurred on the Sunyani-Drobo Road in the Bono Region claimed 6 lives on the spot, including a pregnant woman.”

The statement added that “The cause of the accident is not readily known.”

“The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush causing severe damages to both cars.”