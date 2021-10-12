A pregnant teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex on camera with a 15-year-old student she once tutored – and sending the boy explicit photos.

Heiry Calvi, 41, was removed from her Doral, Florida, classroom earlier this year after officers received a case referral from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Calvi was arrested last week and bonded out of jail on Saturday.

Police told CBS Miami that the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

Calvi, a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center, faces several charges, including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

Teacher Investigated

A police spokesperson said that Calvi had told a detective that she was pregnant, but she did not know how far along she was or who the father was.

According to the Miami Herald, detectives began investigating Calvi when a video showed her having sex with a teen boy.

Calvi also allegedly sent the teen explicit photos over WhatsApp, and he is said to have shown other children videos of them having sex, which prompted a police investigation.

The pair expressed “love” for each other in a series of texts, and the student also used Calvi’s credit card, according to reports.

Calvi, who was seen holding her stomach as she left jail, was reportedly hired by Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2001.

The district released a statement, saying it was “disturbed” by Calvi’s arrest and alleged behavior.

When they learned of the accusations, school leaders say they immediately reassigned her to an administrative job at a non-school location.

Arrest made

Miami-Dade County Public Schools wrote in a statement to CBS Miami: “The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system.

“M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Rey Valdes, a spokesperson for the Doral Police Department in Florida, where the age of consent is 18, said, “The responsibility is on the adult.”