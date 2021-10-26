A Jamaican cult leader whose followers killed two people in a ‘human sacrifice’ ritual has died in a police car crash while being taken to court to be charged.

Kevin Smith, 39, was killed alongside a police officer when the car taking him from Montego Bay to Kingston crashed on Monday.

Smith was arrested last week over an alleged human sacrifice ritual which left two people dead and three more injured and was waiting to be formally charged.

The cult leader allegedly oversaw congregants slash the throat of a woman, kill another person, and stab at least three more as part of the ritual at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries on October 17.

Smith died in a car crash (pictured after the crash) while on his way to court in Kingston where he was set to be formally charged over the deaths of three people during an alleged human sacrifice ritual during a three-day convention on October 17

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash but pictures showed an apparently lifeless Smith being stretchered away from the scene.

Two police officers involved in the crash were left in a critical condition while Smith and a third cop were killed.

Smith was on his way to court in Kingston where he was set to be formally charged over the deaths of two people during an alleged human sacrifice ritual during a three-day convention on October 17.