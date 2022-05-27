The National Security Ministry has bemoaned the incessant prank calls a few days after the launch of an emergency number for the campaign against terrorism in Ghana.

In a statement, the Ministry said the majority of the over 10,000 calls received at the emergency call centre the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign has turned out to be pranks.

“Preliminary checks at the emergency call centre indicate that in the first 30 hours following the launch of the campaign, over 10,000 calls have been made to the centre, of which majority have been prank calls and calls to verify the operationality of the call line,” parts of the statement read.

The development the statement added has culminated in long call queues and delayed response to calls made to the centre.

In view of this, the Ministry has urged all and sundry to desist from such acts as it undermines the ability of the law enforcement agencies to actively respond to actual crises.

The campaign is geared toward acquiring information from the public on any suspicious activities of terrorists in the country.

The campaign is in line with the whole-of-society approach that underpins the national security strategy aimed at encouraging citizens to report suspicious persons or activities to enable the state to respond effectively to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism.

Below is the statement of caution: