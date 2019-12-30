The Energy Ministry has warned other State institutions that are indebted to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and other power transmission companies like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to pay their debts or expect disconnections to the national grid in 2020.

In an interview with Joy News, following the disconnection of the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO) by GRIDCo, Communications Officer at the Energy Ministry, Nana Damoah, said the disconnection was a wake-up call to VALCO and other indebted institutions.

He, however, said power had been restored to VALCO following the Ministry’s intervention.

Meanwhile, discussions between VALCO and GRIDCo are underway to address the impasse.

Source: Adomonline.com | Joy News