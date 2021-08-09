At least, a total of six hundred and sixty-five (665) Ghanaians have been scheduled to visit parts of the world through ‘The Power of 8’ tour promotion, an initiative of Adansi Travels Limited.

The tour package was launched in April this year by the company which is Ghana’s leading tour operator as part of the 8th Anniversary of the company.

Speaking in an interview with journalists before departure, Managing Director of Adansi Travels, Gideon Asare, said: “Though the total number falls short of the targeted 800 people, the team at Adansi is very excited about the turn out and wishes to thank all who have been supporting this initiative.

“It is noteworthy to mention that all those visiting Dubai as part of this initiative, will get the opportunity to enjoy authentic Ghanaian highlife musical performance from Kuami Eugene, the VGMA Highlife Artiste of 2021.”

The ‘Power of 8″ tour kicked off on Sunday 8th August 2021 with three flights departing from Ghana, having over 130 passengers from the ‘Power of Eight.’ The flights included Ethiopian Airline, Rwandair, and Emirates.

Among the countries all the outbound Ghanaian tourists would visit are Dubai, Kenya, Maldives, and parts of Europe.

In all, Adansi Travels is expecting about 500 people to visit Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali and Addis Ababa, whereas 130 people would visit Europe whilst 35 people would visit Maldives.

The Managing Director said they are doing their possible best to market the tourism potential of Ghana across the globe and the best example they could easily employ to do this, was to make ‘The Year of Return initiative’ an example in marketing Ghana.

“It is not surprising that Rwanda sponsored Arsenal Football Club for a similar mileage. With a master stroke, Adansi Travels is poised to promote Ghana with more than 600 Ghanaian ambassadors leaving the shores of Ghana as they travel around the world.

“As they export Ghana music abroad, it may eventually drive traffic back to the country and boost the inbound tourism in Ghana.

“For people who may still be interested to join the fun, they have up to 10th August to join the 16th August departure to Dubai.”

Adansi Travels wishes to thank all their media partners who made this possible including Joy Fm, Adom Fm, Adom TV, Luv Fm, Radio Maxx.

“The company has also eulogised Lynx Entertainment for its partnership and support to make this happen. Happy 8th Anniversary to Adansi Travels,” Gideon Asare added.

Starting from Sunday, 8th August, there would be flight each day till 16th August and then 23rd August, plus 28th August and finally 01 September 2021,” he concluded.