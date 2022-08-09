The Yilo Krobo District Hospital has suspended admissions due to the power crisis in the area.

The decision not to admit new patients, according to reports, is because the lack of electricity is affecting healthcare delivery in the area.

Yilo Krobo Municipal Health Director, Irina Offei, confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

She said patients who got to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital are treated and discharged and they are working around the clock to discharge those on admission.

Madam Offei said the hospitals have been compelled to ration power for the past two weeks of the blackout.

The affected health facilities, Madam Offei said are Atua Government Hospital, St Martins Hospital, Yilo District Hospital, Somanya Policlinic and the various CHPS and health centres.

She revealed that they spend between GH¢3,000 and GH¢5,000 to provide emergency services, theatre services, admissions, keeping blood, vaccination, and keeping refrigerators running.

The Yilo Krobo Municipal Health Director warned of a possible public health emergency if power is not restored to their districts.

Irina Offei appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana to reconsider their stance and restore power to the health centre for effective health delivery.