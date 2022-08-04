The Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Urban Roads Department, says there will be a change in movement from the Flowerpot roundabout on the Spintex stretch to the motorway from Friday, August 5.

The closure, according to the outfit, is to pave way for the construction of an overpass in the area.

A statement, signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing James Amoo-Gottfried, has urged all road users to follow traffic management measures that will be put in place.

It has further apologised for any inconvenience the closure will cause.

Attached below is the statement: