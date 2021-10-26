Ghanaians have paid tribute to a popular video vixen identified as Christiana Baffoe alias Tiana Blak who has passed on.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that she was hospitalised following suspected food poisoning.

Some videos of her last moment captured her infused with drips as she struggles to stay alive.

Until her demise, she was working on a project with Kwaw Kese; she would have featured in his fourth music video.

The rapper sent his condolence via a Facebook post, where he added that she left without saying goodbye to him.

Tiana also took credit for her appearance in multiple music videos for Ghanaian artistes, as well as photoshoots.

She was also a fitness model, a TV and radio presenter as well as an actress.