The Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) claims a police officer is extorting monies from motorists on the Apam-Mankessim Highway in the Central Region.

Prof Aning described the officer, who is yet to be identified, as an intimidating officer threatening drivers in that part of the country.

Speaking to Samson Lardy Anyenini on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Saturday, the security expert said individuals who are clothed with the power of the state must not be allowed to be terrifying citizens for no just course.

“Yesterday I was travelling, just after Apam there is this rather well-built police officer who was in white who stopped my vehicle and said ‘Chief, today is Friday, do something’, and the intimidating and threatening posture was that if you don’t pay, I will deal with you.

“Once more, I am appealing to the IGP and the regional police commander [that there is] this big officer, and he is so big that I am sure every MTTD officer knows him. Please, that man’s behaviour represented the gangsterism that we are talking about in Wa, and that was reflected in Ejura,” he said.

Prof Aning said that the officer’s behaviour on the highway is detrimental to the envisioned relationship between uniform forces and the civil populace.

He promised to provide video evidence while appealing to the Regional Police Commander, IGP and the Interior Minister to investigate and deal with the indicted officer.

The Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at KAIPTC also called for an interrogation of the institutional culture and training of the police and military.

Prof Aning said that a denial of insecurity in Ghana by the Police Service is laughable and will only compound the security situation in parts of the country.