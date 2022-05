Popular actor of Efiewura TV series fame Nana Yaw Kwakye has been reported dead.

The deceased is said to have passed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is said to have been unwell for some time.

His death was reported by the online portal, classfmonline.com.

Apart from acting, the deceased was also a member of Accra-based Radio Gold’s newspaper review team.