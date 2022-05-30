A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region has passed on.

Rev. Mawukuonye Vidzah who is also the head pastor of of Joy Chapel International died, Friday night, after he was electrocuted.

His wife who confirmed the sad news to the media said her husband was fixing an electrical problem at home in Ashaiman Lebanon when the incident occurred.

She said Mr. Vidzah was rushed to the Trinity Hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Family members, church members and the NPP are shock at the sudden demise of Pastor Vidzah