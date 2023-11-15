The Nigerian music industry is reeling from the sudden loss of Oladipupo Olabode Olademeji, popularly known as Oladips, who tragically passed away shortly after seeking help on social media.

Oladips reportedly collapsed shortly after sharing a post on social media, begging to be sent to the hospital because he was feeling unwell.

Friends rushed him to the hospital, but despite efforts to resuscitate him, he passed away a few hours later.

Confirming the heartbreaking news, Oladips’ management released a statement expressing their profound sorrow and shock.

They announced that he passed away on Tuesday evening, November 14th, at 10:14 pm, barely two hours after making the disturbing post.

The statement added that, Oladips had been battling personal struggles privately for over two years.

The management further mentioned that, Oladips’ body is now with his family, and details about funeral arrangements will be shared once it is finalised.

The sudden demise of the talented rapper has left fans and the music community in mourning.