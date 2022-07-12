South African actress Busisiwe Lurayi, who acted in Netflix’s comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, died in her residence on Sunday, according to her management.

The actress passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, Eye Media Artists Agency said in a statement.

The cause of her death is still unknown, it added.

Netflix South Africa has eulogised the actress as an “incredible light” in the entertainment industry.

“An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage and screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty and all the moments of joy she brought us,” it said in an Instagram post.