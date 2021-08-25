A popular Ghanaian sex worker, Queen Farcadi, has earned global recognition with her latest interview with Germany’s international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle television (DW TV).

Patience Enyonam Gbekle, popularly known as Queen Farcardi, explained why she bleached her skin.

In an interview with DW TV, she revealed that she bleached to get attention and to fit into the group men want.

Queen Farcardi added that after she bleached her skin, her business boomed and she also got very good modelling roles.

A video of the interview was shared by Instagram user, e.ntamoty.

Watch the video below