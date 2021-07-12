The captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, got married over the weekend for the third time.

According to the Nation, Musa got married in a secret ceremony last Saturday.

The 28-year-old’s marriage with his first wife, Jamila, ended in 2017.

He took another wife, Juliet, in 2017 with whom he has been living.

Musa’s marriage to Mariam officially makes her his second wife.

The winger recently returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League where he plays for Kano Pillars.

Musa signed a short-term loan with his first-ever club.