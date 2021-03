Actor and comedian, Clement Ashitey, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, has shared rare photos of his twin boys.

As someone who rarely puts his family out in the media space, he took to his Instagram page to show off his twin boys as they celebrate their birthday.

He wrote:

Snr: He is an actor

Jnr: He is a comedian

All: He is Dadddyyyyyyyyy

Happy birthday superheroes, daddy loves you.

Watch the video below: