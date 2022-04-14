Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has wowed onlookers with his birthday celebrations.

The business mogul threw a lavish party to celebrate his 47th birthday on Tuesday, April 12.

High-class personalities graced the event and splashed him with cash, making it a talk of the town birthday bash.

The highlight of the celebration was when he was presented with over 14 assorted cakes by his beneficiaries.

In a video he shared on his social media platforms, it captured the moment he cut each and every one with the assistance of his wife.

The guests cheered and sang for their ‘hero’ who in turn expressed love and gratitude for the gesture.

Watch the video below: