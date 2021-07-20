Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Tiwatope Savage alias Tiwa Savage, is back to somber mood as she announces another loss.

Tiwa took to her Instagram page to announce that she lost her father in the wee hours of Monday, July 19.

She described his demise as a peaceful transition, though she said he fought very hard till the very end.

She wrote: “Early hours of this morning you made peaceful transition, you fought till very end. You really fought daddy and it had been rough for you these past couple of years but you are resting now. This is tough on me, I am so numb, so weak. Rest in perfect peace my king. I love you daddy.”

Prior to his demise, not much had been heard of Tiwa’s father, except for 2017 when she posted him on her platforms to celebrate his birthday.

This will be the second loss the 41-year-old songstress has encountered in the past few weeks.

Tiwa is still coming to terms with the demise of her industry colleague and close associate, Obama DMW, who died over suspected heart failure.

Tiwa, in a tribute she made to DMW, prayed for strength and comfort.