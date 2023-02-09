Ghanaian actor, Fred Nuamah, has made his first move in politics as he joins the parliamentary race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He will be contesting the NDC parliamentary primaries of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Flyers of Mr Nuamah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Movie Awards, have gone viral on social media.

He is a film director and producer best known for his roles in the movies ‘The Game’, ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Amakye and Dede’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘4Play’, among others.

Meanwhile, the NDC has announced May 13, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.

According to the party, parliamentary candidates will pick a form at a cost of GH¢5,000.00 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢40,000.00.

The cost of forms for the presidential candidates is GH¢30,000.00 to file same at a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢500,000.00.