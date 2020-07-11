Liverpool’s bid to secure the Premier League points record suffered a knock as Burnley earn a surprise 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Reds dominated for the majority of the contest and deservedly took an interval lead courtesy Andy Robertson’s wonderful 34th-minute header.

Burnley had offered very little as an attacking threat up to that point and were grateful to Nick Pope for producing series of superb saves to keep them in it.

The pattern continued in the second half with Roberto Firmino hitting the post before Jay Rodriguez stunned the champions when he swept home following a long free-kick 21 minutes from time.

The result means Jurgen Klopp’s side missed the chance to equal the Premier League record for most home victories in a single campaign as they dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season.

It also moved the Merseysiders on to 93 points, seven adrift of Manchester City’s 2017-18 record of 100, with three games to go.

Burnley edge up to ninth as Sean Dyche’s men continued their fine form. The Clarets, who have lost just once in 13 league outings, now host Wolves on Wednesday, while Liverpool visit Arsenal.



