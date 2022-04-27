A former Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah, says he has not regretted transitioning from the corporate world into active partisan politics.

According to him, the experience has given him the opportunity to grow his career although he is yet to master the art of convincing people to believe in his political ideology.

He noted that he has learned lessons from his experiences in politics to further guide his life exploits.

The former Awutu Senya West MP, however, lamented the consequences of image dent associated with being actively involved in Ghanaian politics.

Mr Andah made these comments in an interview with JoyNews after his autobiography book launch titled “Determined to do more, the Mission is possible.”

The former MP has worked for several years in the corporate world as the marketing director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd to be the Chief Marketing Officer for Scancom Ltd., a member of the MTN Group. He later became the Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel Nigeria, to the Country Manager of Glo Mobile Ghana and the Regional Director, Marketing Promotions, Globacom.

He then went on to establish his own company called, RUDDER Solutions, a Ghana-based market-development management consultancy service.

He joined active politics in 2016 and won the seat to represent the NPP but lost the 2020 general elections to the NDC.