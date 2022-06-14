Professor Ransford Gyampo, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, is of the opinion politicians are “raping” Ghana financially.

His argument is that, although politicians collect large sums of money as ex-gratia every four years, the average Ghanaian worker can labour his entire life for only a penny in pension income. He believes that the ex gratia paid to politicians is excessive and that something should be done about it.

To him what makes sense is that, ex-gratia should be paid to Members of Parliament who have lost their seats, or who are no longer seeking power, and not those who have retained theirs.

“It is just not right that members of parliament take as much as 300,000 Ghana cedis as ex- gratia every four years. Meanwhile, an ordinary worker will work his entire life only to receive just a small amount of money as pension pay.

“Someone in the parliament since 1992 has been receiving ex-gratia every four years. So is there not anyone who will realise that the country is being raped financially?” he fumed.

Prof. Gyampo stated that UTAG will push for good service conditions next year, and that this move will not be hindered by anyone.

He made this statement on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

“During our strike the government only had a meeting and promised us till December. We are all here, UTAG next year will also embark on strike for good conditions of service and let’s see if anything can stop us,” he said.

However, Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, is suggesting a review of Article 71 to clarify who qualifies for ex gratia; otherwise, public sentiment will remain.

MMDCEs, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, and other CEOs of other Commissions are awarded ex-gratia, according to the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, but they are not among the article 71 holders.

During former President Mahama’s era, there were attempts to change the concept but that was not to be as he was voted out of power.

“The article 71 has to be reviewed, because it is discriminatory. There are some people who do not qualify for such benefits, they are part of it. The CEO of land natural resources, MMDCEs are all not part but are being paid,” he said.

The issue of ex gratia has become topical after Togbe Afede VIX returned his GHC360, 000 ex-gratia