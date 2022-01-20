The Adeleke family is under serious crisis as two cousins, Davido and Dele have engaged in an online banter following Dele’s disclosure of venturing into politics.

After Dele made the announcement that he was vying for the position of governorship, Davido in a cryptic message, cautioned fans against voting for a ‘fake’ person.

This is because Dele would be contesting against their uncle, Ademola Adeleke, a former senator who Davido has publicly endorsed.

Wonderful! Me I finished uni with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming “intellectual”. Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life ehn! Osun beware of FAKES! @deleadeleke001 pic.twitter.com/FwrlKNKLF0 — Davido (@davido) January 18, 2022

Davido’s rants did not sit well with Dele who in series of tweets replied Davido to the point of including details of his mother’s death.

The aspiring politician added that for the beauty of democracy, he will not step down due to intimidation or the fact that he is going against his relation.

@davido,

Dear David,



For whatever this is worth to you, please note that I lost my mother at a tender age like you and would never allow anyone to denigrate her nor her memory.



I will NEVER write nor say anything against my Auntie Vero, who I cherish dearly….1/5 — Bamidele Adeleke (@deleadeleke001) January 19, 2022

The revelation angered the musician who also vowed to stress his cousin and ensure he never makes it through as a governor.

Worst of all this Nigga really doing all this from the house my father gave you ! Audacity ! Disrespect me ! (I don't care) But my FATHER my MOTHER Never! DELE I WILL STRESS YOU ! We go meet for field …. — Davido (@davido) January 19, 2022

In all of these, their uncle, Ademola Adeleke has fueled Davido to increase fire and expose Dele.