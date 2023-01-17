An unidentified middle-aged man has been crashed to death in a motor accident involving a police vehicle on the Damongo-Busunu highway in the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on Monday 16th January, 2023.

The deceased, who is believed to be a herdsman, is said to have been crossing from the western part of the road onto the main road when the vehicle ran over him; killing him instantly.

According to a police source, the vehicle with registration number GP516 was conveying some seven suspects from the Damongo Police station to Tamale when the accident happened.

The corpse has since been deposited at the Saint Anne’s Hospital mortuary for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the seven suspects are currently at the Busunu Police station under heavy military supervision.