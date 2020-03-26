The Police are seeking information to help them trace the whereabouts of Johnson Kwablah Sallah, a 23-year-old man, who has not been found since March 7, 2020.

Mr Sallah, who had been residing with his uncle over the past six months, left their DoveHill Estate, Harlet Street, Spintex, Opposite the Kasapreko Company Ltd, in the Greater Accra Region, and has since not returned home.

Meanwhile, the family has urged anyone with information to assist them to call them on: +233542898524/0242738848/0244825026 or report to the nearest police station for a handsome reward.