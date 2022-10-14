The police in Kaduna state, Nigeria have rescued a 67-year-old man locked up in a room for over 20 years.

It is reported that the man, who was found malnourished and behaving abnormally, was found naked and locked up in the room.

Police spokesperson said the victim, Ibrahim Ado, was first discovered by some environmental health officers who were in the house on official duty.

The spokesperson for the environmental agency said they were on rounds in search of locally made beverages that are usually kept in residential houses without proper storage facilities.

It was then they found the man in an uncomfortable position.

“We found that he was in an uncomfortable position. The odour coming out from the room was unbearable. Later, we broke the room and brought him out. He was behaving like an animal. It was then we learnt that he was kept in the room for 20 years. We also found out he was fed in the room. He urinates and passed his feces in the same room.”

The matter has been reported to the Commissioner of Police who has ordered a full-scale investigation of the matter to unravel the circumstances leading to his isolation.

Residents of the building fled when a police team arrived at the house.

